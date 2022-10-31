Controversial royal drama The Crown benefited from £60 million UK tax break: report

Controversial royal drama The Crown, fifth season due to be out next month, is reportedly being benefited from £60 million UK tax break.



The upcoming series of the hit Netflix show has faced backlash over its dramatisation of real-life events, particularly surrounding the breakdown of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage and the lead-up to her death.



The Crown, according to the Daily Mail, has benefited from the UK government's tax breaks of almost £60million.

A scheme designed to encourage TV production in the UK means shows can claim a rebate of up to 25 percent, as long as they spend as least £1million per broadcast hour.

The first four seasons of the The Crown reportedly cost as staggering £287.6 million to make.

Some members of the royal family have already raised their concerns about the show as it may highlight some controversial moments about the era of Princess Diana.