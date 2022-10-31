 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
Prince Harry ‘struggling with low self-worth’, reveals body language expert

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry seems to be struggling with low self-worth, a body language expert analysing the title and cover photo of his upcoming memoir has suggested.

The Duke of Sussex’s publishers, Penguin Random House, confirmed his memoir’s title as Spare last week on Thursday, October 27, a play on the royal phrase ‘heir and spare’ in reference to Prince William as the heir to the throne and Prince Harry the ‘spare’.

Talking about the book’s title and the choice of cover photo for it, body language expert Judi James told Express UK, “This cover photo looks very telling. Someone once said that the past is best viewed through a rear-view mirror as you move forward in your life… There is nothing ‘rear-view’ about this choice of pose or the title of Harry’s book though.”

“The word ‘spare’ will of course have instant implications of the phrase ‘the heir and the spare’ that the royals tend to use,” James continued, adding, “It seems to instantly put our finger on the pulse of Harry’s historic complaints.”

“How did he feel about growing up as the ‘spare’ with his brother being viewed as the one destined to be king?” she further asked.

James then added, “There are hints of status struggles and even low self-worth in that word. If our monarchy is a Game of Thrones, is Harry telling us that he had to create his own ‘throne’ and power base in the US before he could enjoy his life?” 

