Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

File Footage

Johnny Depp is reportedly thinking to accept a whopping amount of $300 million from Disney to return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 despite previously claiming that it would never happen.



An insider told Poptonic that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star may reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit franchise as he is chewing over any offers that he is getting from the industry.

“Disney is thinking about offering $300 million for Johnny Depp’s return but nothing has been agreed yet,” the insider said. “As of right now, Johnny is still considering any offer that comes his way.”

“If he returns to the franchise, this would arguably become one of Depp’s biggest wins after getting dropped from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him of,” shared the source.

Previously, a source close to Depp told the outlet that the studio "reached out” to Depp “prior to his defamation trial against Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two.”

However, nothing is confirmed as of yet as Depp explicitly said during his libel trial against the Aquaman actor that he won’t work with Disney even if they offer him $300 million dollars and a million alpacas.

As per previous reports, if Depp says yes to the entertainment media giant's offer, then not only will he reprise his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 but also a spin-off series based on the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.