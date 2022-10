Netflix old and new releases from October 31st to November 6th, 2022: Check it out

Netflix old and new releases from October 31st to November 6th

Netflix is revamping its browsing shelf with some new additions throughout the week from October 31st to November 6th, 2022.







Three biggest titles coming on Netflix:

Inside Man (Season 1)



Manifest (Season 4 – Volume 1)



Enola Holmes 2 (2022)







October 31:



Inside Man (Season 1) Netflix Original Series







November 1:



Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)



Dolphin Tale (2011)



Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series



Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)



Man on a Ledge (2012)



Mile 22 (2018)



Molang (Multiple Seasons)



Moneyball (2011)



Notting Hill (1999)



Oblivion (2013)



Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)



Still Alice (2014)



The Bad Guys (2022)



The Bodyguard (1992)



The Ghost (2022)



The Legend of Zorro (2005)



The Little Rascals (1994)



The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)



The Pink Panther (2006)



The Pink Panther 2 (2009)



The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film



Think Like a Man (2012)



Top Gear (Season 31)



To Russia With Love (2022)



Training Day (2001)



Up in the Air (2009)



Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series







November 2:

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary



The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series







November 3:

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series



Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)



David (2013)



Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special



The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series







November 4:

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series



Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film



Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film



Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series



Lusala (2019)



Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series



Scarlet Hill (Season 1)



Simon Calls (2020)



Soa



The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)



The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series



The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1)



Uyire







November 6: