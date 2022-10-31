 
entertainment
Florence Pugh gets candid about early days in showbiz industry

Florence Pugh has recently recalled how she was asked to “change her image” at the start of her acting career to make it “big” in the industry.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Little Women star shared that she was 19 when she first auditioned for TV show titled Studio City. However, the “executives” wanted to change her “look”.

“All the things that they were trying to change about me — whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows — that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” said Florence.

After starring in The Falling, the actress thought that the “movie business would be like my experience of making the movie” however, she realised she made a grave mistake.

The show, Florence claimed, never made the pilot stage and hence the actress came back to the UK and took up the role in William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth.

“That made me fall back in love with cinema – the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I've stuck by that,” she commented.

The actress added, “I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be.”

Florence recently heaped praises from latest Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Netflix’s drama The Wonder, Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two in 2023.

