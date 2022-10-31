 
Monday Oct 31 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William shaking their waists like nobody's business in this video

Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton never miss any opportunity to make people happy with their sweet gestures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won hearts as they mingled with locals and enjoyed dance with Garifuna community in Belize during their tour of The Caribbean this year. 

Kate and William's dance video went viral soon after their trip and attracted massive reactions from fans and friends. While some suggested William to do more practice.

However, Laura Cacho, who danced with William, said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me. 

She also showered Kate with praise, saying she was “excellent” as the two were shaking their waists like nobody's business.

