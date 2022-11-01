 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry urged to change the title of his book from ‘Spare’ to ‘Victim’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is being asked to name his upcoming bombshell memoir ‘Victim’ instead of its official title Spare, which a royal expert thinks isn’t a good fit.

Talking to Express UK recently after the confirmation of Prince Harry’s book title by Penguin Random House, expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the Duke of Sussex should’ve ‘moved on by now’ given that he has a whole new life in the US with Meghan and their children.

“One would hope that by now, especially with therapy and a new life abroad away from the duties he once had, he’d have moved on and not felt the need to title his book that way,” said Sacerdoti.

He added, “He might as well have called it ‘victim’. It’s a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

“In fact, he seems keen to tap into the vogue for victimhood that maybe plays well with some of his intended audience,” Sacerdoti further pointed out.

The expert also suggested that Prince Harry seems more of a ‘spare’ in his life with Meghan than he did with the royals; his memoir title refers to the royal phrase ‘heir and spare’ used for Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, the heir to the throne. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw Camilla being 'destroyed' due to 'Tampongate'

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw Camilla being 'destroyed' due to 'Tampongate'
Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’

Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’
Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community
Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama
Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau
Victoria Beckham aiming to become billionaire to compete with Nicola Peltz fam

Victoria Beckham aiming to become billionaire to compete with Nicola Peltz fam
‘The Crown’ season 5 actors support depicting ‘hiccups’ in Queen, Prince Philip’s marriage

‘The Crown’ season 5 actors support depicting ‘hiccups’ in Queen, Prince Philip’s marriage