 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Who is rapper Takeoff?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Who is rapper Takeoff?
Who is rapper Takeoff?

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated hip hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

The rapper born Kirshnik Khari Ball was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo at around 2:30 am.

Born June 18, 1994, Takeoff was best known for his membership in Migos along with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his first cousin once removed who today is married to fellow rapper Cardi B.

The Atlanta-based Migos soared to prominence off their viral 2013 hit "Versace," which Drake remixed.

It was 2016´s "Bad and Boujee" that first saw them hit number one.

The trio, managed by hip hop powerhouse Coach K, is considered widely influential in bringing contemporary Southern trap, a popular and influential rap sub-genre, to the rap mainstream.

Following their debut album "Yung Rich Nation" in 2015, they debuted atop the Billboard top albums short with their sophomore album "Culture."

After inking a deal with Motown and Capitol Records in 2017, they followed up with "Culture II," once again hitting the chart´s top spot.

In 2021, they completed the trilogy with "Culture III." They had just recently released a new music video for the track "Messy." (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace

King Charles advertises for £40,000-a-year gardens manager at palace
Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

Brian Austin shares insight into coparenting relationship with Megan Fox

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’

Tristan Thompson attends Khloe Kardashian Halloween party: ‘Just co-parenting’
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’

Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’
Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community
Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama
Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau