Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps 

Khloe Kardashian landed in hot waters after she shared an adorable photo of her daughter, True, along with her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV dropped a snap of her kids all dressed up in Halloween costumes for the festival.

However, the Good American co-founder was accused of putting a filter on her four-year-old daughter’s snap as per a report published by OK! Magazine.

"Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure," one fan wrote in her comment section.

"Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter," another social media user added.

Meanwhile, one follower of Khloe pointed out that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took of" Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, "but she put one on True. Like if I knew my mom did that I’d feel like (expletive)!"

