Prince Harry's memoir remains ultimate nightmare, seems to ruin Christmas for King Charles

Prince Harry's memoir indicates Meghan's hubby is about to reveal some explosive details of his experience living in the shadow of his brother, Prince William, according to a royal commentator.



Cameron Walker, a royal commentator, has claimed that the fights inside the Firm will likely fill the pages of the Duke of Sussex's hotly-anticipated memoir.



He claimed that royal biographer Robert Hardman told his colleagues on GB News he doesn’t expect Harry to throw the Royal Family under the bus.



Walker, according to Express UK, says: "Harry still clearly 'feels a need to vent his frustrations, and I doubt he will hold back in the pages of this book."



He continued: "That’s why many members of the general public find the release of this book difficult to understand, and there’s a danger that a lot of people won’t forgive Harry."



Recent polls reveal that the public has more affection now for the King and for Camilla, William and Kate than ever before. So it will take something extraordinary from Harry to change the public’s perception.

According to the commentator, "the Royal Family and their courtiers are busy coming up with a strategy to try and respond to this unknown threat. They are worried."

Harry's bombshell could cast a huge shadow over Christmas for the new monarch, and for the Prince of Wales, whose strained relationship with the Duke now risks being destroyed for good.



According to the expert, Spare remains the ultimate nightmare before Christmas. only Harry himself truly knows what horrors he’s about to unleash in his book.