 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle admits she struggled to get back to routine engagements after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to Pamela Adlon on the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she felt all eyes on her as she made her first public outing.

The Duchess said: “It was Gloria Steinem's birthday lunch at a mutual friend's home. And I remember my friends asked: ‘Do you want to come? Gloria’s having a birthday lunch,’ and I thought: ‘Okay, great. This would be really casual like when I go and sit with her at the cottage,’ not realising it's a bit of an extravaganza.

“I hadn’t gotten out of the house in a long time at that point — and I'm pregnant — I was so nervous when I walked in and just saw this room full of women.”

Earlier with Variety magazine, Meghan revealed: “Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired.

“I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch. I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an ext

“But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before. Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable.”

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens

Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens
King Charles 'concerned' as Meghan Markle 'betrays' with Archetypes

King Charles 'concerned' as Meghan Markle 'betrays' with Archetypes
'Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage'

'Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage'
U2 frontman Bono releases memoir 'Surrender

U2 frontman Bono releases memoir 'Surrender
Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49

Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49
Kate Middleton is expecting?

Kate Middleton is expecting?

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years
The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions
Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness

Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness
Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'

Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'
Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff