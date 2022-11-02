Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah

Meghan Markle admits she struggled to get back to routine engagements after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to Pamela Adlon on the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she felt all eyes on her as she made her first public outing.

The Duchess said: “It was Gloria Steinem's birthday lunch at a mutual friend's home. And I remember my friends asked: ‘Do you want to come? Gloria’s having a birthday lunch,’ and I thought: ‘Okay, great. This would be really casual like when I go and sit with her at the cottage,’ not realising it's a bit of an extravaganza.

“I hadn’t gotten out of the house in a long time at that point — and I'm pregnant — I was so nervous when I walked in and just saw this room full of women.”

Earlier with Variety magazine, Meghan revealed: “Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired.

“I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch. I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an ext

“But I hadn’t really seen people in a long time, and the interview had come out maybe a week before. Walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable.”

