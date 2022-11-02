 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'turned down' Kate Middleton 'warm' request for Archie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle did not allow Kate Middleton to take first photos of Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, for reasons unknown, turned down Kate's request to click portraits of the newborn, reveals a royal expert.

Neil Sean says on his YouTube channel: "This was a very special gesture from the now-Princess of Wales to Meghan Markle when she had her first child, Archie."

Prince William's wife offered to "take the personal picture of baby Archie", amongst many other professional UK-Based photographers.

Mr Sean added: "According to that good source, apparently Meghan turned that opportunity down flat.

"And as ever we have to say allegedly [but] we're not quite sure why [Meghan turned Kate's offer down].

However, Mr Sean went on to laud Kate for her "warm and generous nature" over the apparent gesture.

He added: "You didn't need to hire a photographer, as Harry and Meghan did.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen
US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’

US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?
Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?