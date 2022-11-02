 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

File Footage 

Justin Bieber and his ladylove Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new member into their family as they announced they have adopted a new dog.

The Peaches hitmaker and the model debuted their tiny dog who they have named Piggy Lou Bieber on their respective Instagram accounts.

Hailey dropped an adorable image of Piggy on her story on the photo-sharing app with the caption, "This is Oscar's new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber."

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

The couple is already parents to their Maltese Yorkie named Oscar who they adopted right after tying the knot in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin shared a series of photos on his social media offering insight into his Halloween celebrations with Hailey, Oscar, and their newly adopted dog.

The singer could be seen cuddling both his doggies while he was dressed as Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and his wife stands right next to him as a sultry vampire in the photographs.

“Happy Halloween," Justin captioned the post. 



