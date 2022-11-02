Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate

FileFootage

Meghan Markle opened up on her experience of taking British citizenship test which has sparked a massive debate on social media.



During the latest episode of Archetypes, the Suits alum shared that the “hard” test left her and Prince Harry clueless.

Reacting to the news article about the mum-of-two facing difficulties in studying, one user wrote on Twitter: “Just got 20/24 without studying, not that hard & I'm not from the UK!"

A candidate must receive a score of 18/24 to pass the test with a 75 per cent pass rate required, as per the government website.

“I am not a native English speaker but the test wasn’t difficult. It is designed to pass. Why does MM have to dramatize everything,” a second Tweet read.

A third read: “That doesn't surprise me" reported Express.co.uk