 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official with first snap on social media
Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official with first snap on social media 

Billie Eilish shared her first photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford as she made her relationship Instagram official.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Lovely hitmaker dropped a series of images as she shared an insight into her Halloween celebrations.

One of the snaps featured her with her new beau as they both were dressed up as a baby and an elderly man to poke fun at their huge age gap discussion.

Another photo showed the Neighbourhood band member in a clown costume. “Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy, happy halloween,” Eilish captioned the post.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Academy Award winner has introduced Rutherford to her parents.

“They think he is a total gentleman,” the source said. “They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate
Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans

Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans
Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image

Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image
Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’

Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s ‘Save Our Squad’ screening amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s ‘Save Our Squad’ screening amid family feud

King Charles takes on biggest task of ‘selling Camilla’ to Brits

King Charles takes on biggest task of ‘selling Camilla’ to Brits
Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after ex Elon Musk takeover?

Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after ex Elon Musk takeover?
'Not everybody in the franchise felt that way': Daniel Radcliffe on J.K Rowling transphobic tweets

'Not everybody in the franchise felt that way': Daniel Radcliffe on J.K Rowling transphobic tweets
Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen
US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’

US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?