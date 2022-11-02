Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official with first snap on social media

Billie Eilish shared her first photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford as she made her relationship Instagram official.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Lovely hitmaker dropped a series of images as she shared an insight into her Halloween celebrations.

One of the snaps featured her with her new beau as they both were dressed up as a baby and an elderly man to poke fun at their huge age gap discussion.

Another photo showed the Neighbourhood band member in a clown costume. “Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy, happy halloween,” Eilish captioned the post.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Academy Award winner has introduced Rutherford to her parents.



“They think he is a total gentleman,” the source said. “They believe that they complement each other well. They trust him and he is sincere and only wants to make sure she is happy.”