Kanye West loses another lawyer as he’s become ‘unreasonably difficult’ to work with 

Kanye West lost another attorney after he made it “unreasonably difficult” for her to continue.

After Camille Vasquez and Bob Cohen, another lawyer Nina D. Boyajian, representing the rapper, who now goes by Ye, in a $7 million lawsuit, resigned from her job as per Radar Online.

In documents obtained by the publication, the attorney explained to the court that West had “publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

Boyajian added that as a result of several team members leaving, she has been “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.”

Citing her reasons for cutting ties with West, the attorney said that the Praise God singer “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel.”

She went on to say that Ye was “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel,” before adding, “there is good cause to withdraw as counsel in this action, and defense counsel will be moving to withdraw.”

Boyajian was representing West on the Phantom Labs case, which sued the artist for $7 million after he failed to pay for their work on multiple large-scale projects.

