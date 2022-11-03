Julia Roberts 'disappointed' Matthew Perry outed their 'fling' for 'glam'

Julia Roberts is struggling to get her grip over Matthew Perry's explosive confessions.



The actress, who met Perry on the sets of 'Friends' is shocked her ex spilled the beans on their 'fling' in his memoir.

"Julia is embarrassed and disappointed that Matthew has detailed their fling," they said. "It smacks of Matthew looking for glam soundbites to fill his book and that’s not how Julia rolls."

The insider told Closer magazine: "She’s very old school about her privacy – you never see her kiss and tell about her exes. It made her cringe."

However, Julia is "very pleased to see Matthew healthy and sober".

"She knows how badly he struggled and applauds that he’s shown the courage to get help and encourage others to learn from his own cautionary tale. Julia just wishes he hadn’t dragged her into his life story," the source explained.