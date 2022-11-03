'Poor' Ben Affleck just 'puppet' for Jennifer Lopez, will 'tear up any moment'

Ben Affleck is allegedly struggling to sustain his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.



A source close to the couple reveals that Affleck is not '100% happy' only a few months after his wedding to the singer.

The insider tells Heat World: "Everyone, including Ben, knew what was involved in marrying Jennifer, but it's hard to believe he's 100 per cent happy when he looks so uncomfortable and lost. He became JLo's puppet, just like everyone else before him," they say.



"Matt Damon and his brother Casey have been shaking their heads, hoping he'll pull through. The poor guy looks like he's about to burst into tears at any moment," the source reveals. "Ben hasn't complained to Jen, probably because he knows that if he starts asking for space, she won't take it very well."



Affleck and JLo tied the knot in Los Vegas this August.