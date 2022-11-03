Princess Margaret threw all Diana letters to Queen mother 'into bonfire'

Princess Margaret allegedly burnt down all of Princess Diana's letters to Queen mother.

Royal author Gareth Russell reveals Margaret destroyed 'hundreds, maybe thousands of others' and added: 'From a historian's perspective, it's horrifying.'

He told Di For Daily podcast that burning letters “used to be the equivalent of aristocrats wandering off like elephants to the graveyard. It's what they did.”

He continued: “A lot of them burnt a lot of letters so for instance, Elizabeth II’s grandmother, Alexandra of Denmark, who was our Queen Consort from 1981 to 1910, had a completely unremarkable private life — nothing scandalous. But she burned the letters.



“Aristocrats did that because they felt that letters sent privately shouldn't ever be [public] — it was a breaking of a code almost. So I think the Queen Mother was fully on board with Margaret doing it.”

He noted that it was devastating that 'people like Diana' were thrown 'into bonfires.'