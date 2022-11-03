 
entertainment
Newly divorced Emily Ratajkowski says her single life felt 'so nice'

Newly divorced Emily Ratajkowski says her single life felt 'so nice' 

Emily Ratajkowski said she enjoyed being single and the independence along with it not owing anybody felt "so nice," according to Daily Mail.

During a conversation with Today show Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the supermodel said, 'It's so nice, honestly,' she said when asked about the latest phase in her life. 'I don't owe anything to anybody... other than my son, that's the only man.'

The 31-year-old said that she spent most of her life as a 'serial monogamist,' 'I was [a serial monogamist],' she shared, before explaining: 'I think it was a way for me to protect myself.

'I was entering a really crazy industry and working in a really crazy industry where now I think we can accept there are a lot of predatory, scary men. I think it was a way for me to feel safe.

'And also, I just wanted to be loved, honestly, and have that validation. And that's not bad!

'But it's really nice to be... I'm 31 and I have a little one and I have this career and I'm just doing my own thing.'

The Gone Girl actor touches on balancing motherhood with her career. Emily said she gets more energy after welcoming her son in March 2021, joking that she has been fused with 'super mom energy.'

'I feel like I have so much more energy just because I have to,' she added. 

