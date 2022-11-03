 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle admits Lili has made her look at women 'differently'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Meghan Markle says she looks at women through a different lens after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed her tot with Prince Harry in 2021, says her life has completely changed after becoming a girl mom.

Speaking about the Duchess statement, Christina Garibaldi on her show said: "Since welcoming the baby girl in June 2021, the former Suits actress' perspective on womanhood has completely shifted."

Quoting Meghan, Ms Garibaldi added: "I first just had Archie, now I'm a mum of a daughter.

"Whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did.

"I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models."

Ms Garibaldi said: "To add to the chaos, her 16-month-old daughter has started walking.

"[Lilibet's] a year and a couple of months old. In the thick of it. Toddling," Meghan also noted.

