Thursday Nov 03 2022
Samantha Markle thanks Elon Musk for 'free speech' as Twitter lifts ban

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Meghan Markle's step sister, Samantha Markle, is elated as Twitter lifts ban on her profile.

Earlier in interview, Samantha whined about her restriction from Twitter, alleging her account had been "shut down by bots and trolls" who had "falsely" reported it.

Now that her account is reactivated, the Duchess' half-sister has praised Musk for freeing the social media platform.

She said: "I’m glad that Elon Musk is going to save free speech and [turn] Twitter into a greater platform than it has ever been.

"We can all have our opinions, and disagree. Elon Musk wants to make it fair for both the right and the left equally.

"Differing opinions and controversy make people think and grow."

She noted that Twitter will experience "a historically positive change for social and economic world".

