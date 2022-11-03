Aubrey Plaza joins Marvel's ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Aubrey Plaza joins Marvels ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Marvel Studios casts Aubrey Plaza in upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, per Variety.

Plaza will be joining Kathryn Hahn in the spin-off, who will be reprising her role as Agatha Harkness, sources revealed. Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbour, before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch.

Exact plot details, including the character Plaza would play in the show, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision, while Heartstopper star Joe Locke will also star in the new series, the outlet reported.

Plaza has previously played Julie Powers in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Moreover, she has also been featured in Marvel projects, such as the dual role Lenore "Lenny" Busker and Amahl Farouk/Shadow King on FX's 2017 X-Men spinoff series Legion. As for feature films, the actress has starred in projects like Dirty Grandpa, Ingrid Goes West and Emily the Criminal.

Furthermore, Plaza is the latest Parks & Recreation alum to join the MCU, following the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and even Coven of Chaos' own Kathryn Hahn.

Plaza is currently starring in the second season of the HBO anthology series The White Lotus as well as the FXX animated series Little Demon.

Originally announced as Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos is slated to premiere on Disney+ in either late 2023 or early 2024 as part of Phase Five of the MCU.