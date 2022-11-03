Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear in style in LA amid rumours of marriage troubles

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared in style as they stepped out in Los Angeles amid speculations that the couple is struggling in their married life.

The Marry Me star and the Good Will Hunting actor held hands as they took a stroll in the city with JLo’s son Max.

The newlyweds turned heads with their stylish outfits on their day out during which they also stopped for donut shopping.

Lopez simply looked stunning in a cranberry-colored v-neck sweater which she paired with a white tank top with a low neckline along with matching pants.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She completed her look with gorgeous shades long with large gold hoop earrings and a necklace while glamming up her overall appearance with warm-toned makeup.

The singer-actor opted for natural-colored hiking boots while she carried a cross-body bag.

Meanwhile, Affleck looked dapper as he sported a navy sport coat with light-colored pants and multicolor Nike sneakers.

In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez’s son Max could be seen in a blue hoodie and matching trousers while he munched on a donut.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail



