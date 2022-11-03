 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry reportedly gave an ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III after being left ‘angry’ after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September this year.

According to Mirror UK, royal author Tom Bower believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resumed their feud with the royal family during their trip to the UK instead of thawing it out.

In a chat with SiriusXM, Bower claimed, “In the end, they (Prince Harry and Meghan) left Britain after the Queen's funeral feeling as angry as ever, if not more…”

“Because they had been excluded from various events especially a reception for the heads of states, (Harry) not been allowed to wear his uniform and there was no reconciliation between them and Kate and William,” he continued.

Bower then added, “The Sussexes released a photo of themselves to media, hours after The King unveiled his snaps with William and Kate. This was the resumption of hostilities from Montecito to the Royal Family.”

The royal expert went on to suggest that Meghan and Harry’s photo was ‘absolutely a middle finger’ to the new King Charles ‘to say we can exist and flourish without you lot.’

