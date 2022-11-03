 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Jennifer Lopez set the internet on fire after she dropped her sizzling photoshoot wearing gorgeous black sleepwear.

The Marry Me star looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed for the snaps on the sofa donning black satin pajamas paired with a short-sleeve robe.

The Hollywood diva slayed the look with utter perfection while holding a pen in her hand as a notebook is placed in front of her in pictures dropped on Instagram.

Adding a splash of dazzle to her ensemble, Lopez wore a necklace that read "Mrs." and kept her makeup very minimal for the shoot.

“I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cozy writing session today,” Ben Affleck’s wife captioned the stunning photos.

Lopez tied the knot with Hollywood heartthrob in a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July this year.

Following this, the lovebirds threw a lavish three-day ceremony to celebrate their union with their kids, family, and friends in Georgia.

