 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic
Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kendall Jenner’s family is packing on the birthday love!

In honour of the model’s 27th birthday on Thursday, Kim Kardashian penned a touching tribute to let Jenner know what a special part of her life she is.

“Happy Birthday kendalljenner I love you forever and ever! Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister," Kim 42, wrote alongside an adorable throwback shot of her baby sister.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions
Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report

Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report
'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill

'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill
James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal

James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal
Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy
Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh
‘The Crown’ season 5: Imelda Staunton on playing ‘more familiar look’ of Queen Elizabeth

‘The Crown’ season 5: Imelda Staunton on playing ‘more familiar look’ of Queen Elizabeth

Kevin Spacey set to offer masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey set to offer masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema
Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough