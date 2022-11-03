Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kendall Jenner’s family is packing on the birthday love!

In honour of the model’s 27th birthday on Thursday, Kim Kardashian penned a touching tribute to let Jenner know what a special part of her life she is.

“Happy Birthday kendalljenner I love you forever and ever! Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister," Kim 42, wrote alongside an adorable throwback shot of her baby sister.





