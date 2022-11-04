 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'

Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Kanye West is taking a month off from worldly pleasures.

The 45-year-old rapper turned to his Twitter on Thursday to announce a 30-day 'cleanse' for his soul.

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” Ye said.

“In God we praise. Amen,” he added. “But my Twitter still lit.”

West's tweet comes after the app lifted ban from his account following Elon Musk's Twitter buy-out.

The father-of-four was restricted on the social media platform over his anti-semitic remarks. 

