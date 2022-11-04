 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William told to 'Netflix and chill' by African admirer: Here's how he reacted

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince William was given quirky advice by an African fan this week.

The Prince of Wales, who is also the patron of Royal African Society, celebrated black stories on screen at the Film Africa festival on Thursday. 

Speaking about his interest in the movies, William assured filmmakers he is a big fan of African content.

Meanwhile, another attendee, EbonyLife TV and EbonyLife Films founder Mo Abudu, has revealed her cheeky conversation with the future King, sharing the advice she gave William.

Of her conversation with William, Ms Abudu said: "He said he hasn't watched a lot of African films but that he would like to and that he's going to watch The King's Horseman.

"I said you must 'Netflix and chill' and he nodded.

