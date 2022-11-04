Michelle Obama a ‘thorn’ in Prince Harry’s side?

 
Prince Harry’s decision to release his upcoming memoir in January has reportedly come under speculation as many worry he couldn’t ‘make the cut’ near Christmas.

These claims have been made by Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English.

She issued the claims in her most recent interview with the Palace Confidential.

She started off by admitting, “It's going to be published on January 10 which is a surprise for a lot in the publishing industry who thought that they would want to capitalise on the Christmas rush.”

“Someone I spoke to said to me they would never hold something of this magnitude over until January.”

“I've been told it's two-fold because he has asked to make changes but also I think there is an issue in America about actually getting the raw goods to publish books.”

Before concluding Ms English also admitted, “They've also got Michelle Obama's book and that might be an issue with the binding of books.”

