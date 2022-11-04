Prince Harry minimises Prince William 'suffering' in pain of Diana

Prince Harry is undermining Prince William's pain of losing Princess Diana, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to release his memoir next year, will explicitly talk about his sufferings after losing beloved mother.

The move, is bound to tick off Prince William, says Pauline Maclaran.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on," she begins.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

Speaking further with Royal Fever, she says "using Diana's death as a taster doesn't sound particularly good", adding that the Royal Family “are going to be upset by the contents”.



She said: “I think the book will be a crucial part of him creating this relatable image. To make him seem like everyone else.

"It is obviously a gamble he is willing to take. I think it's very much a gamble because I think it's bound to upset members of the Royal Family.

"First of all, even if he's not criticising them - and I think we all fully expect he will be - he is still pouring his heart out in a way that is not usually regarded as very royal, and against the Queen's mantra to always keep silent.

“Members of the Royal Family are going to be upset by the contents. I think they have to be, really.

“It will be really difficult for William.

"Harry is stealing the limelight, possibly, over their mother's death.

"William suffered very acutely as well," she noted.

Prince Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.