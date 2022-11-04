Donald Trump reveals plans for 2024 presidential run at Halloween party

Donald Trump opened up to his Halloween guests about his plans to run in the 2024 US presidential race

Donald Trump not only turned DJ for his big Halloween bash at Mar-A-Lago on Monday, October 31, but also opened up to guests about his plans to run in the 2024 US presidential race, reported Page Six.

76-year-old Trump reportedly dressed as himself for his star-studded mega Halloween bash, with a source sharing, “The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad.”

The insider went on to share that Trump played “mostly ‘80s music that got everyone dancing” at the party also described as a ‘wild’ night. A video from the night also showed the Apprentice alum dancing away at his party.

According to the source, Trump was also urged by guests to announce his presidential run for 2024 but refused to comply or give any ‘direct answers’ on his plans.

“His wife, Melania, did not attend the bash,” Page Six also confirmed.

The insider went on to further reveal that the Halloween party was full of creative costumes, with the ‘best’ one being a “man dressed as an ‘old Joe Biden’ with a walker” that managed to get a “hearty laugh” from the crowd.