Friday Nov 04 2022
John Legend talks relationship with Kanye West after anti-semitic attacks

John Legend has just sat down for a candid chat and addressed his thoughts on Kanye West’s anti-Semitic attacks.

He made the admissions during his appearance on New York Magazine's podcast, On with Kara Swisher.

Legend started by addressing whether he feels West ‘deserves’ a second chance and admitted, “I do find him different than he was back then. I didn't see hints of this kind of harmful behavior back then but, you know, I think life happens to people, and I think the death of his mother probably had something to do with this.”

“I don't want to play armchair psychologist, but he's definitely changed, and a lot of us who have known him over the years are really concerned about it.”

Later on into the conversation, the host asked the singer-songwriter if he was still in talking terms with West.

“Well, I know people in his life that are, but we have lost touch. We have not been friends for a while now, and so I'm not personally doing anything, but I do know people who are, and a lot of people are concerned about him.”

