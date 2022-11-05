 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Kate Middleton to return to Westminster Abbey for carol concert

Kate Middleton will return to Westminster Abbey this Christmas for her carol concert to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Princess of Wales will invite those who’ve given to their communities and the charities she works with.

The concert will take place on 15 December and broadcast nationwide on Christmas Eve.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 a few months ago. Kate Middleton and Prime William were made the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles became king after his mother's death.

