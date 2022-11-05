 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham 'fears' after Brooklyn, David Beckham will 'leave her too'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Victoria Beckham is worried about her marital life with David Beckham.

The former Spice Girl feels after estrangement from son Brooklyn, her husband would be the next one to part ways with her.

However, the former Manchester United player is reassuring his wife amid the testing times.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: “David is gutted to see how devastated Victoria is over what’s been happening, and he knows more than anyone how much she adores Brooklyn – and how unfair it’s all been on her. He’s really doing his best to help.

“David has been giving her extra-special attention, knowing how much hurt she’s hiding. For years he has seen her put their family first and, while he didn’t notice as much during his busy career, it’s really getting to him now – just knowing how much she’s been keeping everything together.

“There was a time, not so long ago, when Victoria genuinely feared that once the kids started leaving the nest, David might leave her too. They do both feel like they’re getting older and it’s a lovely feeling to be able to relax and hang out at home together.”

