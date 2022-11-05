 
Prince Harry hasn’t ‘toned-down’ his memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry unveiled the title of his much-anticipated memoir Spare, hinting that he hasn’t ‘toned down’ the content of the book even after Queen’s death.

As per the expert, the title and cover page of the book suggested that Harry knows there’s “no going back” for him.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy wrote in Town & Country that in the cover photo, Harry’s eyes are “fixed on the reader, they hold an expression that has been chosen over all others to set the tone for this much-anticipated memoir.”

Victoria continued: “Steely is one way to describe the look. Determined perhaps another. Serious, certainly — yet not totally morose.”

“So dominant is Harry’s face on the front cover that the book’s title, nestled in thin letters beneath his chin, almost appears as an afterthought,” she wrote. “But it is a title that has been chosen to be anything but passed over. It is a title that marks a true turning point.”

Prince Harry titling his book ‘Spare’ dashed reports of ‘toned-down’ content:

The expert explained: “After months of whispers that his memoirs were (or should be) rewritten or ‘toned down in the wake of the queen’s death or that they were delayed or even being scrapped altogether, Harry’s provocative decision to label himself the spare suggests the opposite is true.”

The expert added that Spare is a “word that Harry knew was attached to him as he grew up alongside his brother, the heir Prince William. But it is not a word that you would ever expect to hear the royal family use officially.” 

