Aaron Paul legally changes his last name

Aaron Paul officially changed his last name Sturtevant, in favour of Paul, as per legal documents obtained by TMZ.



The Breaking Bad actor has also filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his seven-month-old baby boy. Reportedly, Paul’s wife, Lauren, is also making the change so that the family will have one consistent last name.

The Paul family recently had a new addition to the family back in April of this year. The Westworld actor introduced his newborn son to the world through his IG. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as Ryden Caspian Paul. Aaron and Lauren had legally named him Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate.

Paul embraced fatherhood back in 2018 when he welcomed his daughter Story Annabelle with his wife. On the sibling bond that his daughter shares with his new son, Paul shared that she is “madly in love” with her baby brother.

“His name is Ryden and I love him," Paul told Fallon, before adding that he was "exhausted" by parenting a newborn. Fallon then showed the audience the first photos of the adorable baby as Paul gushed over his son and added 'he's the best,' via People Magazine.

The he mentioned, "[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he added with a laugh. "It's her doll."

Moreover, Paul added that he asked his fellow Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston to be the baby's godfather.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul shared, before joking that Cranston initially turned down the offer.

"No, he's very excited, very honoured," Paul continued. "I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."