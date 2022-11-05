Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara on art museum tour in Brooklyn

Angelina Jolie is busy spending some quality time with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt after celebrating er Homecoming weekend at Spelman College last week.

The stunning mother-daughter duo took a trip to an art exhibition held in Brooklyn and the Eternals star shared glimpse from their tour on Instagram.

On Friday, Jolie, 47, and Zahara, 17, visited Brooklyn museum, where artist Duke Riley showcased his latest show, Death to the Living: Long Live Trash, highlighting marine pollution.



Jolie, who is a noted environmentalist, posted several photos of the exhibition on her IG account. In the pictures, artist Riley was seen showing her and Zahara the pieces of art.

The Maleficent star opted for a floor-length black coat for the outing and paired it with black boots. Zahara, on the other hand, rocked a pair of skinny jeans and black shirt during the trip.

"Z and I went to see the @dukerileystudio exhibition at the Brooklyn museum," Jolie explained in the caption.

"In Duke's latest show at the Brooklyn Museum, DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash, his reinterpretations of maritime folk art - made using trash removed from the ocean - expose plastic pollution that, along with climate change and habitat loss, are pushing our oceanic ecosystems to collapse."

She added, "New information about the state of the natural world can be found in WWF's 2022 Living Planet report. Links in my bio."