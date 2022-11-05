Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie celebrate Kris Jenner' 68th birthday in style

Kris Jenner, who's celebrating her 68th birthday today (November 5), has been amazed by her family on her big day.



Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner all dressed up as the Momager to celebrate Kris birthday. They all rocked Kris' most famous outfits from iconic moments through her fame.

The Momager's daughters paid a special tribute to the star at her birthday dinner party on Friday.



Kim, 42, looked smashing as she wore a green sequin dress that her mum rocked in one of the iconic Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards.



The mother-of-three took to her Instagram stories to share clips of her while looking like Kris Jenner with a black wig on.

Kim, in the video, says: "Okay, it's my mom's birthday dinner and it was 'Dress up as your best Kris'. Does this one look familiar guys? Our Christmas card from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it."



She also shared a throwback video of her mom dancing in the same dress. Kris' youngest daughter Kylie sported a black sparkling gown with spaghetti straps. Like Kim, she also wore a short black wig.

While, Kourtney went for Kris' look in British musician Ariana Grande's 2018 Thank U. Whereas, Khloe also donned iconic outfit which was first shared when Kim posted a photo of her mum.