Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted well-wishers during their recent visit to the coastal town of Scarborough on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were welcomed by a cheering crowd of fans as they started their day at The Street during their latest visit to support young people’s mental health.

During their tour, both William and Kate took selfies with delighted fans who then posted some images on social media.

Royal fan Jamie Winspear posted photos with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge on Instagram, saying he was "excited" to meet them and that he was "crying happiness."

"Oh my goodness, lost for words, shaking, crying happiness, love it got photo with royal family, beautiful," he wrote in the caption.

Another royal fan, Stephanie Garnett, posted a selfie with Prince William and captioned it, "Omg" followed by a shocked face emoticon0.

For the tour, Kate, 40, donned a stunning camel-colored overcoat, worn over a similar colored outfit. William, on the other hand, sported a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a dark jacket, with both reflecting the colors of the seaside.

William and Kate visited North Yorkshire to launch their first 'Community Impact Day' to create "lasting legacy and impact" from every engagement.