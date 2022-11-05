 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough
Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted well-wishers during their recent visit to the coastal town of Scarborough on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were welcomed by a cheering crowd of fans as they started their day at The Street during their latest visit to support young people’s mental health.

During their tour, both William and Kate took selfies with delighted fans who then posted some images on social media.

Royal fan Jamie Winspear posted photos with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge on Instagram, saying he was "excited" to meet them and that he was "crying happiness."

Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

"Oh my goodness, lost for words, shaking, crying happiness, love it got photo with royal family, beautiful," he wrote in the caption.

Another royal fan, Stephanie Garnett, posted a selfie with Prince William and captioned it, "Omg" followed by a shocked face emoticon0.

For the tour, Kate, 40, donned a stunning camel-colored overcoat, worn over a similar colored outfit. William, on the other hand, sported a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a dark jacket, with both reflecting the colors of the seaside.

William and Kate visited North Yorkshire to launch their first 'Community Impact Day' to create "lasting legacy and impact" from every engagement.

More From Entertainment:

Rishi Sunak warns of ‘human suffering’ at Cop27 reception hosted by King Charles

Rishi Sunak warns of ‘human suffering’ at Cop27 reception hosted by King Charles
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie celebrate Kris Jenner' 68th birthday in style

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie celebrate Kris Jenner' 68th birthday in style
Why Selena Gomez named her new kidney after Fred Armisen? Deets inside

Why Selena Gomez named her new kidney after Fred Armisen? Deets inside

Meghan Markle defended as she continues to call Prince Harry ‘my husband’

Meghan Markle defended as she continues to call Prince Harry ‘my husband’
Kylie Jenner sparks fallout rumours with Kendall over birthday snub

Kylie Jenner sparks fallout rumours with Kendall over birthday snub

Prince Harry’s author breaks silence on memoir changes since Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s author breaks silence on memoir changes since Queen’s death
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hints 'more Harry Potter' films on cards

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hints 'more Harry Potter' films on cards
Madonna fans concerned after her ‘awful’ TikTok video: ‘What happened to her?’

Madonna fans concerned after her ‘awful’ TikTok video: ‘What happened to her?’
Kate Middleton adorably reacts to royal fan who skipped salon appointment

Kate Middleton adorably reacts to royal fan who skipped salon appointment

King Charles ‘threatening’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles ‘threatening’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham to join Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham to join Spice Girls at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday bash
Selena Gomez shares BFF Taylor Swift influenced her career

Selena Gomez shares BFF Taylor Swift influenced her career