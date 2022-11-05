 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Self-pitying’ Prince Harry ‘not worth’ people’s money: ‘So controversial’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly nothing like Princess Diana, in the eyes of the experts, especially after ‘turning his back’ on everything.

Literary agent Peter Cox issued these insights while discussing the upcoming memoir.

He began by addressing the potential reader base to the founder of Litopia and told Express UK, “Most 'royal' books are bought by folk who basically support the monarchy. Yet Harry is a divisive figure, seen by many as self-pitying or worse.”

“The risk is that book buyers in this niche might decide they don't want to give their cash to such a controversial figure.”

“After all, almost every word in the book will be dissected by the media. In which case, why buy it?But there's no doubt that it will definitely shoot straight to the top of the bestseller charts.

“All the massive publicity it's already getting guarantees that. The question is, how long will it stay there?”

“There is such a thing as over-exposure. People may quickly find they've had more Harry than they can stomach, in which case its fall will be as swift as its rise.”

Before concluding Mr Cox also added, “Also, Harry is not Diana. Whereas she had broad public sympathy - the People's Princess - Harry has turned his back on us. That alone may haunt the project in the UK.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'
King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula

King Charles tells Luke Evans he's 'related to' Dracula
Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Netflix shares rare look of the new Charles and Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?

Prince Harry in ‘losing battle’ with memoir author?
Camilla’s ex is the real reason she fell back into Charles’ arms

Camilla’s ex is the real reason she fell back into Charles’ arms

‘King Charles ‘casting away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fancy pants title’?

‘King Charles ‘casting away’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fancy pants title’?
King Charles, William, Harry 'exploded' at Donald Trump's remarks on Kate Middleton's photos: report

King Charles, William, Harry 'exploded' at Donald Trump's remarks on Kate Middleton's photos: report
Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough

Kate and William win hearts as they pose for selfies with fans in Scarborough
Prince Harry acting like a ‘toddler’ without King Charles’ leverage

Prince Harry acting like a ‘toddler’ without King Charles’ leverage
Rishi Sunak warns of ‘human suffering’ at Cop27 reception hosted by King Charles

Rishi Sunak warns of ‘human suffering’ at Cop27 reception hosted by King Charles
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie celebrate Kris Jenner' 68th birthday in style

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie celebrate Kris Jenner' 68th birthday in style
Why Selena Gomez named her new kidney after Fred Armisen? Deets inside

Why Selena Gomez named her new kidney after Fred Armisen? Deets inside