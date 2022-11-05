‘Self-pitying’ Prince Harry ‘not worth’ people’s money: ‘So controversial’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly nothing like Princess Diana, in the eyes of the experts, especially after ‘turning his back’ on everything.



Literary agent Peter Cox issued these insights while discussing the upcoming memoir.

He began by addressing the potential reader base to the founder of Litopia and told Express UK, “Most 'royal' books are bought by folk who basically support the monarchy. Yet Harry is a divisive figure, seen by many as self-pitying or worse.”

“The risk is that book buyers in this niche might decide they don't want to give their cash to such a controversial figure.”

“After all, almost every word in the book will be dissected by the media. In which case, why buy it?But there's no doubt that it will definitely shoot straight to the top of the bestseller charts.

“All the massive publicity it's already getting guarantees that. The question is, how long will it stay there?”

“There is such a thing as over-exposure. People may quickly find they've had more Harry than they can stomach, in which case its fall will be as swift as its rise.”

Before concluding Mr Cox also added, “Also, Harry is not Diana. Whereas she had broad public sympathy - the People's Princess - Harry has turned his back on us. That alone may haunt the project in the UK.”