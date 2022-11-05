 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Queen's biographer says 'The Crown' has 'crossed a line this time'

Queen Elizabeth II’s biographer Robert Hardman hit out the new series of ‘The Crown’ noting that the show claims to harm no animals during the making of this program.

However “no such consideration extends to the human race — or, more specifically, to the Royal Family.”

Writing for Daily Mail, the biographer said the new season “will be another ten hours of cruel conjecture and fabrication artfully wrapped around a skeleton of real events.”

“The cast and producers counter with gushing interviews praising creator Peter Morgan. Doe-eyed fans and Netflix apologists tell the critics: ‘It’s only a drama, get over it.’ And, of course, the Royal Family say nothing, for fear of giving any further publicity or credence,” he continued.

“This time, though, it feels different; a line really has been crossed,” he added.

