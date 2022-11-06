 
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Kate Middleton wows in red outfit as she cheers England to victory amid pregnancy rumours

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Kate Middleton stole the limelight as she cheered England to victory at Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final on Saturday after taking over official role from Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales felicitated  the England men and women's teams for their respective wins.

Kate, 41 was looking smashing as she rocked a bespoke £2,990 coat with a burgundy knit, pleated skirt and £420 pearl earrings. She held an  umbrella to protect from the rain, styling her brown hair in her signature loose waves.

Princess Charlotte's mom appeared to be the guest of the match as she captured all the attentions with her chic appearance. Kate attended her first match since succeeding Prince Harry as patron of the Rugby Football League.

Kate said she's 'proud to be their patron' after both the men and women's teams triumphed over Papua New Guinea and Canada DW Stadium in Wigan this afternoon.

The mother-of-three, 40, in talks with female players during the match, said: 'I've loved watching the game. It's really exciting, it's so fast paced. It's been really exciting, the atmosphere as well.'

She told players: 'It's amazing to see the women's game being played at the same time, alongside the men's game.'

'I'm so in awe of all of you, you're running day jobs as well as training, as well as family life and things like that, it's extraordinary. You juggle everything.'

