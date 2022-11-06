Meghan Markle allegedly forced Prince Harry to leave royal family

Prince Harry, who reportedly wanted to leave the royal family, was given the right tool by his wife Meghan Markle to say goodbye to the Firm.



Tina Brown, who was very close to Princess Diana, in an interview with with The Washington Post, claimed that the Duke was not comfortable with the royal family, but Meghan gave him opportunity to leave the Firm.

During the interview, Ms Brown said: “I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave him the tools to leave. I mean because she was wired in. She understood the world of agents and deals. And I mean, this wasn't the Duke's world."

The Royal biographer continued: “She understood the world of agents and deals. I mean this wasn’t Harry’s world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors.”