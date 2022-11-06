King Charles III cries over change in his relationship with son Prince Harry

Prince Harry's father King Charles III is 'absolutely devastated' by 'what has happened' with Prince Harry and is 'hopeful' of a reconciliation, according to another royal expert.



Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, told Fox News that the Charles is heartbroken over the change in his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 38, since his son married Meghan Markle in 2018.



The Duke of Sussex is allegedly bent on disgracing his own father King Charles and going to blindside the royal family in his memoir as he follows in Meghan Markle's footstep to develop the truth of his choice to win sympathy.

Royal commentator Tom Bower described Harry's book, titled Spare, "make or break".