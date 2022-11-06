The Crown dubbed 'utter rubbish' and 'unfocused' by critics

The Crown is deemed 'less disciplined' and 'unfocused' days before its release.



The Netflix series have been branded its “its weakest outing yet" in a swipe by Daniel D’Addario.

He continued: “A ­generally scattered and unfocused show is less disciplined than ever.”

Speaking about the Queen’s annus horribilis Christmas broadcast, Mr D’Addario added: “The real speech is online. No such grateful mention of her family, in those terms or any other, exists.

“This is not unethical, exactly – The Crown is not fact and does not present itself as such – but it’s an overreach that gives the game away.”

Meanwhile, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, argued: “It is clearly ­fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts.

“I never watched The Crown and thought, ‘This is a documentary’ or ‘This is obviously true’.”

In another swipe by PM Tony Blair, the show scene have been branded “complete and utter rubbish”.

