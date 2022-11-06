Netflix reveals Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule

November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was the day, in 1983, when Will Byers first went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Will was luckily saved by his friends, so the day isn't as sad as it could have been.

On the special occasion, Netflix released an entire schedule starting from midnight Pacific Time to celebrate one of its biggest shows till date.

According to the schedule the Stranger Things’ official account posted on Twitter this week, following the midnight kick-off, there will be a new photo drop at 8am.

Then at 10am, the schedule simply says “Prepare to be puzzled”, which could mean a surprise element or an actual mystery or ‘puzzle’ to solve. At 11am, things kick into high gear with a Roblox watch party.

At noon, there will be yet another new photo drop, and at 1pm, the schedule says “Headsets on”, which could probably have something to do with music. At 2pm, the festivities will introduce a special guest, probably a cast member, who will play a game of Stranger Things Superfan trivia.

3pm is what's called “Merch Hour”, which means we’re going to get more Stranger Things merchandise. At 4pm, the schedule cryptically says “Super secret, be there.”

Stranger Things was created by Matt and Ross Duffer and the show's incredible ensemble cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery.

The fifth and final season is currently being written and is expected to begin filming sometime in 2023.