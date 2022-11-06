 
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Ed Sheeran donates nearly £1million to help kids learn music

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Ed Sheeran is giving back to society what he has earned since maintaining a successful career in music.

The Shape of You singer, 31, has donated nearly £1million to help young children learn music after the ‘impact’ it had on his life.

The Perfect singer’s incredible generosity was revealed in new accounts of Sheeran’s charity foundation. He has sent The Framlington Foundation Trust £500k to help young aspiring musicians.

A source said, “Ed has never forgotten his struggle to reach the top and the impact music made on his life. It is fantastic he’s helping in this way.”

Young musicians can apply to the charity – which trades under the name Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, or ESSMF, – for funding for instruments, rehearsal space and gigs.

Ed, who is worth an estimated £180m, said, “The reason I’m doing it in Suffolk is [because] it’s the area I grew up, I still live here and I learnt how to play music here and I feel like I’ve had a lot of support from the area and I feel like I wanna give some support back.”

