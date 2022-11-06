Netflix series 'American Primeval’ on the works with Peter Berg and Eric Newman

 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Netflix has partnered up with Peter Berg and Eric Newman for a new limited series American Primeval.

According to What's on Netflix, Peter Berg from Film 44 and Eric Newman from Grand Electric are collaborating with Netflix for the limited series American Primeval.

The series is currently in active development, with Peter Berg serving as director and Eric Newman as producer. They both have previously worked together for another upcoming limited series Painkiller.

The synopsis for the upcoming series is as follows, "Traveling West with her son, Sara joins a Mormon caravan headed in the same direction but bloody conflict erupts between the Native Americans and those claiming the land for themselves."

Two sources indicate that filming will begin in February 2023 in New Mexico, United States.

