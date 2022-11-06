Prince Harry’s memoir title branded ‘self-pitying’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of engaging in extremely self-pitying’ behaviour since the title of his memoir came to light.



Royal commentator Richard Eden made these revelations in his latest interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began by highlighting the reality of Prince Harry’s incoming memoir and branded it ‘utter self pity’.

“For me, it's so significant that word Spare. It just conjures up so many images of self-pity really. It's all sort of woe is me, I've had such a hard time and everything.”

Before concluding he also added, “You forget this is a prince born into privilege, every privilege in the world and now he's not American firms like Netflix throwing millions at him. Spare us the self-pity!”